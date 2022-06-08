What's inside Amber Heard's desert sanctuary?

Amber Heard with her daughter Oonaugh Paige by their 110-feet long bridge that leads to a mountain gazebo. She secretly welcomed her baby via surrogate last July 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Now that the verdict is out, will Amber Heard finally find solace in her 2,400-square-feet desert house in California's Yucca Valley?

Days before the verdict last June 2, reports said that the "Aquaman" star had bought a three-bedroom, three-bathroom property in 2019.

As reported by The New York Post, the property was bought for $570,000 (over P30 million) under a private trust in the name of the actress' accountant. The property is said to span nearly over six acres (2.43 hectares).

The stunning desert property features a custom-built 110-feet long bridge that leads to a mountain gazebo. It reportedly also has a 1,200-square-foot garage.

Facade - Photo by The Glen Realty Bridge leading to mountainside gazebo - Photo by The Glen Realty Mountainside gazebo - Photo by The Glen Realty Patio - Photo by The Glen Realty Back porch - Photo by The Glen Realty Kitchen with bar - Photo by The Glen Realty Wet bar - Photo by The Glen Realty Dining area - Photo by The Glen Realty Living room - Photo by The Glen Realty Master's bedroom - Photo by The Glen Realty Extra bedroom - Photo by The Glen Realty Bath area - Photo by The Glen Realty Shower area - Photo by The Glen Realty Bathroom - Photo by The Glen Realty < >

The jury on June 2 found Heard defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in the op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Heard filed for $100 million in damages but the jury awarded her $2 million as compensation money.

Depp was also found guilty of defamation of his ex-wife for a statement released by his attorney. He was awarded $10 million compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The "Pirates of the Carribbean" star originally sought $50 million in damages in his defamation complaint against Heard.

The actress took to Twitter to release her statement after the verdict was out.

"I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," the statement read.

It added that she was even more disappointed with how the verdict means for other women. She described it as a "setback" for women who spoke up and spoke out. "It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," her statement read.

The latest reports said that the actress plans to appeal the decision of the Virginia court that ruled in favor of her ex-husband.

Depp released an open letter on Instagram after the jury gave its decision.

"My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought," the letter read in part.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," it added.

Depp closed his letter with the Latin phrase "Veritas numquam perit" that was followed with its translation that reads "Truth never perishes."

