A reason to celebrate the holidays

From left, your columnist with the Montemayors Sean, Sophia, Irene with Stephanie, Caloy with Steven

Known for their love of family and gratitude, stylish couple Caloy and Irene Montemayor hosted an enchanting Christmas ball at their sprawling residence in Green Meadows, Quezon City.

Their home was filled with sparkling decor of gold, white, and green and filled with much holiday fun and cheer. The couple, their children, and their guests enjoyed an unforgettable night filled with merriment and laughter — one that was much appreciated after what has been a difficult year for everybody.

Aside from just having fun, there was also an atmosphere of gratefulness and meaning as the Montemayor family and their guests remembered the reason for the season. Thank you for a wonderful evening, Caloy and Irene, and for encouraging all of us to embody the spirit of thanksgiving this holiday season!

Gambia Consul Agnes Huibonhoa with Ruby Chua

(Seated) Joanne Matschuck and Marissa Fenton with (standing) Agile Zamora, Connie Haw and Ian Fenton

* * *

You may email me at [email protected]. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.