Korean superstars’ super homes

Korean celebrities seem to be everywhere nowadays — in the popular dramas that everyone is watching, the music that permeates the airwaves, and all of social media. The Hallyu Wave has indeed reached its peak.

Though these actors and musicians are omnipresent, how much do we really know about them? How do they live away from the spotlight; what do their homes look like?

People are interested to know where in South Korea they choose to live and their personal home style. In the process of researching, I got to know more about their country (specifically, Seoul) and their different neighborhoods.

Lee Min-ho

Lee Min-ho and Hyun Bin Mark Hills, Heukseok-dong, Seoul

I’ve only seen glimpses of Korean superstar Lee Min-ho’s home through his Instagram account. His latest drama is The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix, but he has a string of hit dramas and movies displaying his acting chops. He is up there when it comes to superstardom with an international fan base.

Hyun Bin. The model bedroom at Mark Hills, as shown by real estate websites

Hyun Bin has of late been the “crush ng bayan” after the hugely popular Crash Landing on You drama. Be-dimpled and handsome, he is a serious actor who has made great films and dramas, many of which I have watched. It was only recently that I found out through various news reports that Lee Min-ho and Hyun Bin are neighbors in the same Mark Hills complex. So how is it like living there?

Mark Hills

Mark Hills is a 21-story, high-rise building with a spectacular view of the city skyline. The views from the complex have been raved about and are a key selling point for real estate companies. The exclusive enclave is located in Southern Seoul and across the Han River. Other celebrities have chosen to live here as well because of the privacy and security it offers.

The model dining room at Mark Hills shown in various online publications.

The airy dining area has a long table with mixmatch chairs under a unique FBC London lighting fixture and the corridors of G-Dragon's home are like a gallery of modern art.

G-Dragon Nine One Hannam, Hannam-dong, Seoul

Recently, multiple international publications shared articles on the new home of K-pop superstar G-Dragon, which is in the most affluent and exclusive area of Seoul called Hannam-dong. Nine One Hannam is a brand-new residential complex consisting of nine buildings and 335 apartments. Each apartment is said to have its own elevator and terrace. There are a couple of penthouse units, one of which G-Dragon resides in. It is reportedly the most expensive piece of real estate in Korea. Hannam-dong is an exclusive neighborhood in the heart of Seoul across the Han River.

G-Dragon's living area is an eclectic mix of designer furniture pieces, Hermès throw pillows and major art on the walls.

G-Dragon, or GD, is considered a Korean national treasure due to his achievements in the music industry. Being a trendsetter, he is always in the news. Therefore, it was no surprise that his moving to Nine One Hannam was covered by the media. He is known to be really “artsy” and is a top collector. Together with his fellow Bigbang member T.O.P., he was included in the global “50 Art Collectors to Watch” in ARTnews.

It helps that he posted some photos of his new home for us to get a peek at his aesthetic. His abode is eclectic chic, featuring his collection of modern art by world-renowned artists. The most notable art displayed are “Millionaire Nurse” by Richard Prince, “Big John” by George Condo, “Untitled 2012” by Rudolf Stingel, “Exciting Love” by Ricardo Passaporte and “Big Yellow Dot” by Jonas Wood.

His furniture pieces, lighting and accents are whimsical and feature designs by Jean Prouvé, Ettore Sottsass, Ron Arad, Charlotte Perriand, FBC London and Jean Royére.

The sample living area at Galleria Foret, as seen in various websites

Kim Soo-hyun Seoul Forest Galleria Foret, Seongsu-dong, Seoul

Kim Soo-hyun is another Korean superstar I admire. I first saw him in My Love from the Star and have watched everything he has made since, from dramas to movies. He currently stars in the brilliant It’s Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix.

Soo-hyun lives in Galleria Foret (where G-Dragon also lived prior to moving to Nine One Hannam), which is said to be the second most expensive real estate property in the country. It is two towers located in the urban park called “Seoul Forest” and is a high-end, high-rise, mixed-use residential complex.

Photo from archinect.com Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, Galleria Foret's entrance is an all-glass-and-steel structure

Designed by world-class French architect Jean Nouvel, the luxury apartments boast views of the Han River, Jungram Stream, Mount Bukan and Mount Surak. It’s like living in the middle of nature and not a bustling city. Breathtaking gardens surround the towers designed by Italian landscape architect Mario Venturi Ferriolo. There are seven underground floors that house commercial, art and fitness facilities.

Spacious living at Galleria Foret, as shown in different website postings.

Korean celebrities are such are an elusive lot and passionately protect their privacy, which is why they prefer high-end apartments such as Galleria Foret as homes. I read an article that when it was revealed that Kim Soo-hyun lived there, Chinese fans attempted to buy flats in the complex despite the high costs so that they could be close to him.