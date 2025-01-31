Menopause vs. Perimenopause: Myths, misconceptions, signs women should know

MANILA, Philippines — Just like knowing everything about their first menstrual period, females should also know and be ready for Menopause especially when they hit 40.

The monthly "dalaw" or period marks a girl’s transition into her exciting teenage years and later into the challenging adulthood. It is a rite of passage that would denote that she could bear a child or children.

But in the same breath, she must be reminded that there will come a time that this gift of childbearing will come to an end. It comes in three stages, and does not immediately hit all at once when a woman comes to age at 40.

Gynecologist and female wellness advocate Dr. Annebelle Aherrera told Philstar.com in an email interview about the changes, stages and misconceptions that surround Menopause and its relative term, Perimenopause.

The doctor was among the panelists at last November’s “Don’t Pause for Menopause” forum, held by advocacy-based skincare and wellness brand ProAge.

Menopause vs. Perimenopause

Most would probably be familiar with the term Menopause, which the doctor said refers to the end of menstration. Menopause can be confirmed when a woman does not have her menstrual period for six to 12 consecutive months.

The doctor clarified that most people who call the phase leading to the actual end of the period is a completely different relative term.

“What women call as Menopause is actually the Perimenopausal phase that is years before the actual cessation of menses (menopause). This phase can last about five to 10 years, which can start as early as 40 years up to the cessation of menses (anywhere around 55 years),” Dr. Aherrera explained.

Signs

The doctor advocate said that the phase is dominated by anxiety, forgetfulness or even fatigue.

“They call this midlife and is a natural stage in a woman’s life. As natural as when you start your menstrual period when you were a teen and as complex and puzzling as the start of puberty or if you recall when you’ve were an adolescent,” she said.

This transition phase is called Climacterium, which is part of the three stages of Menopause and occurs 15 to 20 years prior to the actual end of the menses.

The Perimenopausal years are characterized by well-known symptoms like hot flashes, trouble sleeping, vaginal dryness, irregular menstrual periods, moodiness, and weight gain. These can appear as early as 40 years old.

Cause for concern?

Dr. Aherrera emphasized that Perimenopause and Menopause are natural processes that all women go through. Their journeys are different, with some women experiencing none of the physical symptoms, except for irregular menstrual periods until Menopause hits.

“What is important is that women should be made aware of the stages of Menopause, the physical, mental and emotional changes that dominate the different stages. This is a natural process that all women will go through,” she said.

She added that it is crucial that women must accept that they will go through the process.

“This is not a life sentence of hopelessness. There are healthy alternatives and solutions to the different changes that women may or may not experience,” she said.

The doctor also addressed the biggest misconception about Menopause – being miserable, living a life of doom and gloom.

“On the contrary, new research and studies now indicate that the new cliché life begins at 40 is now 60 years old. Age is not associated with decline in happiness. In fact, older people are just as happy as younger people. There is no substitute for the number of years that have made us bolder and wiser. Totally a life of discovery of new found freedoms,” Dr. Aherrera said.

RELATED: Getting ready for the onslaught of menopause