Carla Abellana reveals she is already in menopausal stage at 37

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Carla Abellana revealed that she is now menopausal at the age of 37.

In her Instagram account, Carla said, "Hypothyroidism has been the bane of the past 5 years of my life."

"My hormones were nowhere within normal range, cortisol level was extremely high for so long, I was practically perimenopausal at 37 years of age, and despite fasting (more like starving myself already), along with regular and stringent workouts, I was still gaining weight constantly," Carla bared.

"5 years. 5 Doctors. Numerous tests over the years. Countless medication in all sorts of combinations. Hundreds of thousands of pesos. Nothing seemed to really work long term," she added.

Carla said that she experienced "struggle, frustration, embarrassment, worry and desperation."

"Most especially if weight and appearance are key factors in your line of work," she said.

"October of last year I had very little (but just enough) hope to once again shift Doctors. I chanced upon @roland_angeles_md online and read that he has a record- almost all patients losing a certain % of weight in just a month. So I immediately set an appointment. I came in and really felt that I would break that record of his. I knew he would be challenged by my condition. And I was right. I was one of the very few patients he’s had who DIDN’T lose weight in a month," she affirmed.

