Vic Sotto shares why son Vico Sotto chose politics over showbiz

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Vic Sotto is one proud father to his son, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.

During the recent press conference of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie “The Kingdom,” Vic said he saw Vico’s interest in public service while growing up.

“Maliit pa na bata 'yan nagbabasa na ng constitution ng Philippines, e. He's very interested. So while he's growing up, ng mag-graduate na siya sa college, nag-work siya sa isang LGU (local government unit), tapos do'n siya namulat na nasa kultura na natin 'yung corruption,” Vic said.

“He saw a lot of ghost employees all around city hall, roaming around. Natakot siya. Ang daming multo e. Until the time came na sabi niya, 'Pa, I want to resign,' then bigla na lang, 'I want to run for councilor. I want to do something in government. I want to be an example on what good governance is.' And that's what he's doing right now. I'm very proud of him,” he added.

Vic claimed that thanks to Vico, Pasig City is only the place in the country that has a Freedom of Information Bill.

“As a matter of fact, the Freedom of Information Bill, isa lang ang meron no'n and that's the city of Pasig. On national level, hindi pa napapasa 'yan. I don't know why. Marami kasing itinatago ang mga ilan,” he alleged.

