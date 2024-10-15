'I love you too': Vico Sotto response to supporter goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — Videos of Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto responding to a supporter who repeatedly shouted out "I love you!" is gaining traction online.

The videos were taken earlier this month when Vico filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as he seeks a third and final term as mayor of Pasig.

Accompanying Vico were his parents Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes as well as his running-mate Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr.

After filing their COCs, both Dodot and Vico spoke to members of the media just outside the local Commission on Elections office.

In the middle of an inteview regarding tax violations in Pasig and the controversies regarding the construction company of rival candidate Sarah Discaya, Vico reached out for photocopied evidence to show reporters.

As he was organizing the papers, a supporter elsewhere outside the office can be heard shouting, "I love you mayor! Mayor, I love you!"

The supporter's cries had Vic and Coney smiling, even more so when Vico responded with a grin and "I love you too pero quiet muna tayo," and the media group all laughed.

Vico carried on with the interview to show evidence regarding Discaya's company and also talked about his plans if elected mayor for a third term.

After the interview, Vico guided Coney toward their van where supporters all chanted, "Mayor, Mayor!" and "Vico, Vico!" until they entered their vehicle.

