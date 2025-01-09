^

Entertainment

Vic Sotto to file charges vs Darryl Yap over 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 8:55am
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Vic Sotto is set to file charges against controversial director Darry Yap. 

In a report by TV5, Vic will file a case today in Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court today at 10 am. 

The charges came after Vic was included in the Darryl's upcoming movie "The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma."

As seen in the teaser of the upcoming film, Pepsi was asked if she was raped by Vic, to which she said, "yes."

Darryl, meanwhile, seemed unbothered by the supposed pressing of charges, as he shared the news from TV5. He also shared a screenshot requesting a media coverage for Vic’s filing of the case. 

It can be recalled that last January 2024, Pepsi's friend Coca Nicolas revealed that the rape case filed by Pepsi against Vic, Joey de Leon and Richie D'Horsie was just a gimmick to make her and Pepsi popular.

In her interview with Julius Babao, Coca said that their manager Rey dela Cruz initiated the rape complaints.

"Nabanggit ko sa kanya 'yon, sabi ko, 'Pechay, totoo ba 'yung kay Tito, Vic and Joey?'," Coca said in her interview with Julius.

"Hindi, alam mo naman si Tito Rey. Parang hindi ka naman naano diyan kay tito. Lahat gagawin niyan para sumikat tayo," Coca quoted Pepsi as saying.

DARRYL YAP

PEPSI PALOMA

VIC SOTTO
