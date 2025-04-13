fresh no ads
Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford expecting 2nd baby after Amari | Philstar.com
Health And Family

Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford expecting 2nd baby after Amari

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 2:13pm
Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford expecting 2nd baby after Amari
Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia are expecting their second baby after their firstborn Amari, as seen in the Instagram post by Coleen on April 12, 2025.
Screenshot via Coleen Garcia's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Coleen Garcia proudly showed off her baby bump while in a two-piece green bikini on Sunday afternoon. 

Coleen posted a clip of her protuding belly on Instagram, where the first few seconds showed her slowly turning her body around for the viewers to see her baby bump. 

Seconds later, her son Amari comes in kissing her belly. He is followed by her husband, singer Billy Crawford, who kisses Amari’s head then plants a kiss on Coleen’s face. 

“Round 2, let’s go!” Coleen wrote on Instagram Sunday. 

“We’re sooooo excited to meet you, baby! More than halfway there! Thank you, Lord, for another blessing. Amari can’t wait to be a big brother!” she added. 

BILLY CRAWFORD

COLEEN GARCIA
