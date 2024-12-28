KC Concepcion ends year right with mom Sharon Cuneta

MANILA, Philippines — KC Concepcion revealed that all is well between her and her mother Sharon Cuneta.

In her Instagram account, KC said that Sharon makes her Christmas more special.



"Maligayang Pasko at Manigong Bagong Taon!" KC wrote.

"Christmas will always be about love, laughter, and time with family for me… ending the year right with a conversation between Mama and I. She always makes the holidays extra magical and special," she added.

KC said that she believes that God will make everything okay between her and Sharon.

"For this year’s Christmas season, I’m taking my quiet space to pray, reflect, recharge, reset, and look forward to the blessings I know God has in store for me (and my family)! I know nanjan lang si God para samin and magiging ok ang lahat especially between my mama and me," she said.

"Grateful for the love and joy I have in my life everyday! From my little pack to yours, I hope your holidays are filled with warmth, laughter, endless cuddles, and love… Cheers to a fresh start for the New Year ahead… God bless us all!" she added.

