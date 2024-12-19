Doctor lays out health risks of volcanic smog, ashfall

A photo of Kanlaon Volcano's crater captured by the Pilippine Air Froce during an aerial survey on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island erupted on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Online health platform Barangay BK tapped a medical doctor to explain the health risks associated with inhaling volcanic smog and ashfall.

The move follows the recent eruption of Mount Kanlaon last December 9 when it spewed a voluminous ash column up to 3,000 meters, followed by a second eruption when it released 4,638 tons of sulfur dioxide just before erupting.

Adult Pulmonary and Critical Care specialist Dr. Johnson See explained that inhalation of ash can cause nasal irritation and discharge, sore throat, coughing, wheezing, and breathing difficulties, with children, seniors, and people with asthma at higher risks.

The doctor added that long term exposure to volcanic ashes is linked to other health issues like bronchitis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and other respiratory disorders.

The Department of Health previously mentioned that volcanic particles pose health risks on the eyes, with common concerns being irritation, acute conjunctivitis, and corneal abrasion. Volcanic ash can also trigger reddening, skin irritation, and secondary infections from scratching.

Dr. See advised individuals with asthma and other pre-existing pulmonary conditions, like asthma and bronchitis, to take extra precaution in order to avoid ash exposure.

These include staying indoors, shutting doors and windows, putting damp towels at thresholds, and adjusting the recirculation settings of air conditioners and purifiers.

If it is necessary for them to go outside in an area with ashfall, the doctor advised them to wear respiratory protection (medical/surgical masks, goggles, eyeglasses, wet handkerchiefs) to reduce the chances of exposure.

They are also advised to hydrate with lots of fluids to ease throat and nasal irritation and to keep medications and inhalers at hand.

