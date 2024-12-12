Australia's healthy gummies now in the Philippines

From left: William Lui, COO of Wellco Bioscience, Jenny Gozo, CEO of Wellco Bioscience, Sonny Cuenco, Health Trading Director of Watsons, Bless Espin, GOBE & Business Development Controller of Watsons, Luisa Rust - Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner at the Australian Embassy, Steve Brandt - CMO of Australian Health Vitality

MANILA, Philippines — An Australian supplements brand for beauty and hair has arrived in the Philippines.

Each variant of Haircarebear reportedly contains a unique blend of essential nutrients designed to boost beauty and wellness from the inside-out.

Made with premium, carefully sourced ingredients, these little gummies are formulated to support hair health, improve skin elasticity, promote restful sleep, and even help with digestion.

The brand offers a variety of gummies, each carefully formulated to address specific beauty and wellness needs:

Hair gummies: These mixed-berries flavored gummies are the face of the brand. Key ingredients like biotin, vitamin C, zinc, and a blend of B vitamins help support healthy hair growth and strength.

Collagen gummies: Aging means our bodies produce less collagen, which can lead to wrinkles and sagging skin. It’s a good thing each gummy is contains marine collagen, adding these gummies into your daily routine can help maintain youthful, wrinkle-free skin.

Sleep gummies: Sleep is a crucial component of overall wellness, and these passionfruit-flavored gummies are designed to help you wind down and recharge. The Valerian root in each gummy contains a range of beneficial health benefits and is commonly used in Western medicine to promote better sleep, enhance mood, and relax the mind. Wake up feeling refreshed, restored, and ready to take on the day.

Apple Cider Vinegar gummies: An ACV a day keeps the nasties away. With the same benefits as liquid apple cider vinegar, Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies help support digestion, promote detoxification, and even aid in weight loss. Each gummy is made with a delicious natural apple flavor.

The gummies are exclusively available in Watsons and SM Beauty stores. Watsons has over 1,000 stores nationwide, with convenient online shopping with delivery and pickup available.

