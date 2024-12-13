Kanlaon Volcano spews ash 13 times

A photo of Kanlaon Volcano's crater captured by the Pilippine Air Froce during an aerial survey on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island erupted on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island spewed ash 13 times on Thursday, December 12, according to Phivolcs.

In its bulletin released on Friday, December 13, Phivolcs reported that the ash emissions lasted between 2 minutes and 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Since Kanlaon’s eruption on Monday, December 9, there have been a total of 15 ash emissions and 60 volcanic earthquakes.

On Tuesday, December 10, two ash emissions lasted between 11 and 39 minutes.

Kanlaon also recorded seven volcanic earthquakes on Thursday, slightly more than the two logged on Wednesday, but far fewer than the 31 earthquakes observed the day after the eruption.

Phivolcs reported 20 volcanic earthquakes on the day of the eruption.

After producing a 4,000-meter tall plume on Monday, Kanlaon Volcano has been continuously degassing and emitting ash.

However, the plume has since diminished, with emissions now reaching a moderate height of only 100 meters.

Sulfur dioxide flux. Kanlaon Volcano also emitted less sulfur dioxide on Thursday, with levels dropping to 3,999 tons per day from 7,019 tons on Wednesday. Thursday’s emission rate was slightly slower than Tuesday’s, which recorded 4,121 tons per day.

Phivolcs previously said the eruption, which raised Kanlaon’s status to Alert Level 3 for magmatic unrest, was unexpected, as their monitoring showed few earthquakes and weaker emissions prior to the eruption.

The past few days have seen fluctuating volcanic activity, resembling previous occurrences.

Whether emissions and earthquakes are low, Phivolcs warned residents in affected areas, particularly in Negros Occidental, to remain vigilant as Kanlaon Volcano may erupt again in the coming weeks.

It is expected to pose hazards such as the release of pyroclastic density currents, a mixture of volcanic gases and rocks; lava flow, ashfall, rockfall and lahar.

State of calamity. Due to the damage caused by the eruption and the potential for another, Negros Occidental has been placed under a state of calamity and a price freeze on basic commodities, including face masks, has been implemented.

As of December 13, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that 40,489 people had been affected by the eruption on Monday, primarily in Western and Central Visayas.

Around 15,440 individuals have sought refuge in evacuation centers, while 2,522 evacuated to other shelters.

The government has spent over P7.31 billion to provide aid, including food packs, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, face masks, and other relief supplies for affected families.