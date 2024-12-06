â€˜Baby Daez 2025â€™: Megan Young, Mikael Daez expecting 1st child

‘Baby Daez 2025’: Megan Young, Mikael Daez expecting 1st child

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael announced in their fun way that they are welcoming their first child in 2025.

The beauty queen-actress and actor shared their good news via a Super Mario-inspired video announcement on Instagram.

In the video, Megan comes marching in, wearing a white shirt and white jumper. A text overlay inspired by the gaming interface pops out on the screen that reads, “Player 1.” Immediately after, her husband Mikael enters in a similar fashion and the word “Player 2” pops out.

They both look up and appear to get something atop the text overlay that is simply a question mark. When they both reached up to it, the word “Player 3” is flashed on screen.

At this point, Megan and Mikael revealed the ultrasound film of their first baby, while Megan is holding her baby bump.

Mikael places a kiss on top of her head, and the video ends with the words, “Baby Daez 2025.”

“A new beginning for us. Bonez & Fofo & Baby Daez,” they wrote in their caption on Instagram.

They call each other Bonez and Fofo.

Past interviews between the couple revealed that they are not in a hurry to have a baby. In 2022, Megan admitted in their podcast that she was afraid of getting pregnant.

"I think the unknown is scary, 'di ba? 'Di pa naman nangyayari sa akin. There will always be that fear pero whatever happens, happens in my life, if it's there, it's there. If it's not, then tatanggapin ko rin," she said in 2022.

