â€˜Integrity, accountability in public officeâ€™: â€˜Loloâ€™ Ramon Magsaysay in the eyes of his grandson Paco

‘Integrity, accountability in public office’: ‘Lolo’ Ramon Magsaysay in the eyes of his grandson Paco

MANILA, Philippines — Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay, founder of famous local ice cream brand Carmen’s Best, recently launched his new beauty and aesthetics clinic Skin Adept in Capitol Commons in Pasig City.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Paco shared some of their family’s memories of his grandfather, the late President Ramon Magsaysay.

“My Lolo died in 1958. He was only 49 years old. So when we think of presidents, we think that they die at 78 years old. But my lolo died at 49. So when he died at 49, my father was only 18 years old. So hindi pa ako buhay no’n kasi ang age gap ng father ko sa’kin is 30 years. So I was born in 1968, so my dad was 30 years old in 1968. Kasi noong namatay lolo ko, 1957 ‘yung plane crash ‘no sa Cebu? 18 ‘yung father ko noon. 18 years old. So now I am 56. My father is 86 now because we're 30 years apart,” Paco recalled.

He also shared some of his father, former Senator Jun Magsaysay’s, memories of living in Malacañan Palace.

“Well, I remember when they were in Malacañang and my father started driving. Let's say he was about 15, 16 when he started driving. So the last two years of their time in Malacañang from 1955 to 1957. Tuwing nagpapagasolina ‘yung father ko binabawasan yung cost of gasoline sa sweldo ng lolo ko. So nakasulat ‘yon sa likod ng cheque ng pay check ng lolo ko na binabawasan ‘yung gasoline consumption ng father ko sa paycheck niya. And then my Tita Mila, Mila Magsaysay, who's the older sister of my father, turned 18 years old in Malacañang. So that was in 1955 when she turned 18. ‘Yung cost of her debut was deducted from his salary. It sounds unbelievable, but, we actually had a president that was doing that. So now it's like, what? Are you kidding me? ‘Di ba parang it's so hard to believe, ‘no? But, if you ask the older people, that's what my grandfather represented, trust and integrity, integrity in office, which is a word that is never used by many politicians now.”

Although Paco did not inherit a keepsake from his “Lolo,” he did get something more valuable than gold.

“I remember years ago, I had a cane — a baston. It's a wooden cane. But that was, I think, in the ‘90s pa ‘yon eh and I've been moving, you know, to different places, different houses. I've lost track of that cane. But aside from that, I really don't have anything, like, you know, of significance from my Lolo,” Paco fretted.

“But the best thing he gave me was a clean name. He gave me a clean last name. So that's something that is, hindi mo mabibili ‘yon.”

If his grandfather did not die prematurely as president, Paco believes, “Our country would be very different today.”

Pres. Ramon’s greatest legacy, according to Paco, is “accountability in public office.”

Because of his grandfather’s good reputation as a public servant, Paco is able to reap the rewards of being a Magsaysay — maybe not in politics, which he does not wish to delve in — but as an entrepreneur.

“Well, you know, sometimes people wonder, like, how come I know so many people? And I tell them that, you know, my dad was a son of a president. My lolo was president. So a lot of the prominent families know us because my grandfather was president of the Philippines, and we kept it pretty clean. We did not abuse the name or abuse the connections. So I think people see us in a very positive light. I'd like to think. So, I guess that is more the fallout of having such a clean name and, you know, a grandfather who didn't steal money while he was in power,” Paco affirmed.

“It's good that I learned the value of hard work and fulfillment in doing things that you enjoy than just sitting down and waiting for your inheritance, or you have so much money in the bank and you don't have to work anymore. So, yeah, I guess those are things that, you know, being a Magsaysay, that's how I see it, it's more positive than negative. You know? It opens doors. But at the same time, if you're not able to perform or your product's not able to sell, they'll cut you off, ‘di ba? So the name opens doors. The name opens doors. Definitely.”

RELATED: Ramon, Anita, shipping lines: Paco explains Magsaysay family tree