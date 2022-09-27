Megan Young, Mikael Daez discuss pregnancy fears, taking fertility tests

Megan Young and Mikael Daez get candid on having their own kids.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez candidly spoke about their pregnancy fears and taking a fertility compatibility test in one of the latest episodes of their podcast, "Behind Relationship Goals."

The couple revealed that they have often been asked about their plans on growing their family and having kids. Megan, in fact, revealed that she was previously in an event where she was asked five times about it, while Mikael said he does get asked, but he thinks his wife gets more of this question than he does.

Both said that they are not closing doors about having kids, with Megan sharing that she already has a ready answer every time she's asked about it.

"If we have kids, we have kids. If we don't, then we dont," the Miss World 2013 said.

They also said that they are not sensitive to questions like this and they've always been open about it.

Megan and Mikael disclosed that their podcast is a bit censored, yet it is an honest version of their talks that they often have before going to bed.

Mikael revealed that he is more the adventurous and open in their relationship compared to Megan who was more conservative.

Both agreed that they like their exciting life right now with Mikael currently starring in the Philippine version of the hit Korean reality show "Running Man Philippines."

In the middle of their conversation, they opened up about their fears, specifically on the topic of getting pregnant.

"I think, in terms of the pregnancy itself, because getting pregnant is always a risk, 'di ba? Sabi nila, it's a choice and a risky thing for the human body. I guess I'm afraid of having complications for myself and for the child if ever we do get pregnant. That's my number one fear. It's getting sick or dying, honestly, from having a baby," Megan revealed.

When prodded by her husband, Megan added that the changes to her body also scares her because she does not know how it will react to a pregnancy, remarking that it was an "unknown thing" for her.

"I'm just scared of the unknown. Not being able to know what's gonna happen to my body, how my body is going to react really scares me. Those are my initial fears," Megan added.





After quipping that Megan used to eat three pancit cantons in one sitting and Megan refuting that she no longer eats as much, Mikael said that he is also afraid. But his more open, adventurous and positive thinking self is excited about the possibility of them having kids.

Megan brought up about how some of their friends took fertility compatibility tests and asked Mikael if he would want to take it.

"Let's do it. I wanna do it," Mikael replied.

Though they hope that they do not get pregnant soon or within the year because of their respective plans, Mikael said they are ready to face it if it happens.

"We have a couple of things lined up already but I told Bonez (Megan) na next year if it happens, it happens," the actor said.

"We're not not trying but we're also not avoiding," Megan added.

Their podcast ended with a cliffhanger question about considering adoption and, after a few minutes, said they are open about it.

