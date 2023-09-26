WATCH: Megan Young explains fear of getting pregnant

MANILA, Philippines — Megan Young and Mikael Daez recently reunited on screen via the drama "Royal Blood" and while they played a couple whose marriage is bound to break up, in real life, they remain a lovely pair that inspires and makes viewers believe that a showbiz marriage could work.

Megan and Mikael indulge their fans with their antics, often Mikael teasing his Bonez, his nickname for Megan. The actress, on the other hand, endearingly calls him Fofo on their social media accounts, podcasts and vlogs.

Megan said their marriage is just like most unions — it has its flaws but they have found ways to make it work.

"Well, of course, may ups and downs din naman kami ni Mikael, 'di ba? Sa lahat naman ng couples meron talagang challenges.

"But I think what keeps us strong is pinag-uusapan talaga namin. Whether mahirap pag-usapan ang mga bagay, problems namin bilang couple, bilang individuals. Kailangan talaga complete honesty, complete transparency, loyalty, of course," Megan shared at the sidelines of the recent 15th anniversary of LifeStrong held in Luxent Hotel, Quezon City.

The beauty-queen actress is the face of one of the company's brand, Megan Beauty.

The Miss World 2013 added that marrying the right person also helps their marriage work.

"I'm just really happy that I found a partner that can bring out the best in me. Hopefully, I can bring out the best in him," she said.

With marriage, comes the expectation of having children.

Megan admitted in 2022 in their podcast that she is afraid of getting pregnant. It remains the same to this day.

"I think the unknown is scary, 'di ba? 'Di pa naman nangyayari sa akin. There will always be that fear pero whatever happens, happens in my life, if it's there, it's there. If it's not, then tatanggapin ko rin," she said.

