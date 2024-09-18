'It has always been you': Charlie Puth marries childhood friend Brooke Sansone at his family home

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth tied the knot with non-showbiz partner and childhood friend Brooke Sansone at his childhood home in California, United States.

The wedding took place last September 7 and Charlie confirmed the ceremony on his Instagram account with a couple of posts.

"I love you Brooke… I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I'll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next," Charlie wrote in one post full of wedding pictures. "Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you."

In the other post which had video clips of the wedding, Charlie said, "Today I stand before you Brooke, and I can't help but realize today is truly the happiest I've been in my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict. But one thing has always been clear, yes somehow I seemed to have always known, I'd be standing with you up here."

Charlie wore a customized Bode double-breasted suit jacket with lace trim and loose-fitting cuffs, which had the words "Us, Forever" embroidered in red.

For the wedding, Brooke wore a customized Danielle Frankel strapless gown — with a structured silk wool twill boned bodice, a draped linen organza skirt with hand-cut Chantilly lace floral appliqués, leaf-shaped lace detailing at the neck — with a train then changed into a Jil Sander dress for the reception.

The couple's fathers went to the same elementary school and they both grew up in New Jersey, but it took some time for their chemistry to finally develop into romance.

They began dating in June 2022 and just over a year later, Charlie flew from Los Angeles to New York during an ongoing tour to propose to Brooke.

RELATED: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza celebrate 1st wedding anniversary; discussing having a baby