Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza celebrate 1st wedding anniversary; discussing having a baby

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Arjo Atayde admitted he and wife Maine Mendoza are talking about having a baby, but such discussions they will keep to themselves.

Arjo held a press conference and thanksgiving party over the weekend to celebrate his recent Best Actor win for "Cattleya Killer" at the ContentAsia Awards 2024 in Taipei.

He shared he's always excited whenever he and Maine get to travel as those are only times they are able to spend time together, acknowledging they have responsibilities when they're both in Manila.

"But rest assured, it's just time management, proper time management. And we're both very happy. It's just really time management po. And she's always on my priority at the end of the day as well," Arjo added.

The actor-politician also shut down rumors that Maine's recent absence from "Eat Bulaga" was because she was pregnant, explaining the couple went on vacation for their first wedding anniversary.

Arjo did admit he and Maine were talking about starting a family, but it would remain between the two of them.

During the event, Arjo shared that he was supposed be a part of the upcoming "Incognito" series with Richard Gutierrez and Daniel Padilla, however, he had to turn it down because of other commitments.

"It was with a heavy heart that I had to decline, as I clearly have other priorities at the moment... if I’m not 100%, then it would also be unfair to my co-actors. And I've always worked a hundred percent for these," Arjo explained. "So if given the opportunity, of course I wanted to give it my all. But for now, I have to focus on this."

