Catriona Gray's advice: How to squeeze self-care into busy schedule

MANILA, Philippines — Too busy to take care of yourself?

Take it from your fellow busy bee Catriona Gray on how you could strike a work-life balance.

At the recent launch of Ogawa's new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered massage chairs in Taguig City, Miss Universe 2018 shared how she squeezes "me" time into her daily hectic schedule.

Her first tip is to don't get "pa-budol" or fall into the trap of following a multi-step skincare routine.

"Don't get really influenced by all these multi-step self-care routines because you need something that works for you and what your day looks like, because, for example, you can see someone who does like a 10-step skincare routine. I'd be like, I need to apply that to myself to have self-care, but if that doesn't fit into your morning schedule where you need to get, you know, to wake up, get out the house in like 20 minutes, then it's not gonna work for you."

The same goes for your self-care routine, she said.

"So if you have 10 minutes, if you have an hour, whatever fits into your day, whatever your day looks like, I would encourage you to be able to carve out that time, even if it's 5 minutes," she said. "And a cumulative five minutes every day makes as much of a difference compared to zero minutes." — Video by Anjilica Andaya