'Welcome back': Kris Aquino back in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Talk show host Kris Aquino has landed in Manila after two years of staying in the United States for treatment.

Aquino on Thursday, September 12 revealed that she was "flying home" to the Philippines to continue treatment for her auto-immune diseases.

Kris' official fan account on X, formerly Twitter, on the same day posted a photo of Kris on the plane with her companions, including her good friend, fashion designer Michael Leyva.

On Friday, Leyva posted an Instagram story about their arrival.

Kris' official fan account on X picked up Leyva's post, which showed his view taken from inside a plane while it is on airport ground.

"I'm so baack," wrote Leyva on his IG story.

Kris included Leyva in her post on Thursday to thank him as part of the group of people who was her emotional support while battling her six auto-immune conditions.

"The reason I decided to go home is because I need to start my second immunosuppressant infusions in two to three weeks (it’s a gentler term for chemotherapy)," wrote Kris on Instagram on Thursday.

Touched down… hello Manila ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7FPOB5yWkB — Kris Aquino (@KrisAquinoWORLD) September 13, 2024

