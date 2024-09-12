'Bawal sumuko': Kris Aquino confirms flying home to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — After teasing a return to the Philippines, actress-host Kris Aquino finally confirmed that she is flying back home.

Kris shared the announcement on her Instagram account with a photo of three emojis — a plane between the American and Philippine flags — against a sky background.

In the photo's caption, Kris shared how she arrived in the United States with three diagnosed autoimmune conditions, soon followed by three more and is still waiting for the results of another two.

The Queen of All Media then shared she decided to come back to the Philippines to start her second immunosuppressant infusions in the coming weeks. Kris also said she needs the encouragement and faith of her family, friends, and doctors.

"Sadly what was the BATTLE TO IMPROVE MY HEALTH is now THE STRUGGLE TO PROTECT MY VITAL ORGANS. This is now the FIGHT OF MY LIFE," Kris added.

She expressed her gratitude to her doctors, nurses, and friends. They include fashion designer Michael Leyva, congresswoman Len Alonte, Anne Binay — with whom her oldest son Josh will stay with for a few more weeks — and her "source of strength and God's biggest blessing," Bimby, her other son.

"Bawal sumuko. Tuloy po ang laban," Kris ended her post, coining the phrase popularized by her late parents, Sen. Ninoy Aquino and President Cory Aquino.

Last July, Bimby said in an interview that Kris was "coming home for good in September," adding that his mother misses all her sisters.

In a recent video by her hairstylist Kimora Bernabe, Kris can be seen requesting for a tiny bracelet that would fit her tiny wrist when she returns to the Philippines.

