RB Chanco happy for Kris Aquino’s Philippine return; showbiz comeback uncertain?

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 6:04pm
RB Chanco happy for Kris Aquino's Philippine return; showbiz comeback uncertain?
Celebrity makeup artists RB Chanco and Justin Soriano after giving makeup tutorials for Laura Mercier at the recent Rustan's Beauty Addict; Kris Aquino in a promo material for an e-commerce site, one of her last projects in the Philippines before flying to the US for her treatments.
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; Shopee Philippines / Released, file

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity makeup artist and Kris Aquino’s good friend RB Chanco is among those excited for the Philippine homecoming of the “Queen of All Media.”

In a casual chat with this author at the Rustan’s Beauty Addict event in Makati City last week, Chanco confirmed that Kris is returning to the Philippines “this month (September) or next month.” 

RB said Kris is unable to come home sooner since the actress and TV host had to make sure that a very important drug for her treatment and recovery is available in the Philippines.

When asked if Kris would also return to showbiz after recovery, RB hinted that the “Queen of All Media” wanted to come back to showbiz, too, but right now, this remains uncertain as she is focused on her full recovery from her autoimmune diseases and other health concerns.

Chanco and another celebrity makeup artist, Justin Soriano, gave a makeup tutorial sponsored by cosmetics label Laura Mercier to kick-start “Rustan’s Beauty Addict: Race Off to Beauty,” where favorite beauty brands such as L’Occitane, Diptyque, Malin+Goetz, Grown Alchemist, L:a Bruket, Saturday Skin, RMS Beauty, Stila, Phyto, Aveda, Chanel, Clarins, La Prairie, Sisley, Anastasia Beverly Hills, MAC, Jo Malone London, Tom Ford, Nuxe, and Maison Margiela, among others, offer exclusive deals and perks to beauty junkies.

From September 6 to 30, Beauty Addict members can take advantage of a x5 points multiplier on all beauty purchases at Rustan’s The Beauty Source. From September 1 to October 31, Beauty Addict members making a minimum purchase of P30,000 at Rustan’s The Beauty Source will receive a JBL Go 4 Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker available in three colorways: black, blue and red.

From September 1 to November 30, every P5,000 spent at Rustan’s The Beauty Source earns Beauty Addict members one e-raffle entry for a chance to win fantastic raffle prizes. The grand prize is a 4-days, 3-nights stay for two in the Executive Suite of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Center, inclusive of roundtrip Business Class flights, courtesy of Philippine Airlines. In addition, the Grand prize winner will also get the chance to rent a Ferrari 488 Spyder for a day or enjoy the Caravanserai Desert Safari for two. The second prize is a P100,000 shopping spree at Rustan’s The Beauty Source, and the third prize is a pair of His and Hers Apple Watch Series 9 with Sport Band.

