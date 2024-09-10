Andi Eigenmann proud mom to 5-year-old surfer Lilo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann is one proud mother to her 5-year-old daughter Lilo with champion surfer Philmar Alipayo.

In her Instagram account, Andi posted a video of Lilo surfing on bigger waves.

"Our 5 year old Lilo taking on bigger waves by the day. Always smiling amidst these wipeouts too," Andi wrote.

"They choose to start most of their mornings this way. A surf sesh, skate sesh or just a nice walk outside with papa and the dogs.

"Its a good way to get her energized and in the mood for some kindergarten activities at home afterward," Andi added.

It can be recalled that last July, Philmar posted that his youngest son Koa is now surfing on his own.

"My 3yr old son Koa," Philmar captioned the post.

Andi shared the video on her Instagram Stories.

“So proud of our ‘lil guy!” Andi wrote.

“Finally in the water catching some waves on his own now, too. Long ones at that!” she added.

Andi and Philmar celebrated their sixth anniversary last June.

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo's 3-year-old son Koa surfing alone goes viral