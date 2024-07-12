Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo's 3-year-old son Koa surfing alone goes viral

Philmar Alipayo and Andi Eigenmann with their children Lilo and Koa

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann and champion surfer Philmar Alipayo's youngest child Koa can now surf on his own.

In his Instagram account, Philmar is one proud dad as he shared a video of Koa riding the waves of Siargao on his own.

"My 3yr old son Koa," Philmar captioned the post.

Andi shared the video on her Instagram Stories.

“So proud of our ‘lil guy!” Andi wrote.

“Finally in the water catching some waves on his own now, too. Long ones at that!” she added.

In another IG story, Andi thanked Philmar for his patience in teaching Koa.

“Raising brave kids is nerve-wracking, but it is just so epic watching them try and then succeed!” she wrote.

Andi and Philmar celebrated their sixth anniversary last June.

