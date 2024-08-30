'Delikado': Gerald Anderson discourages wading through flood waters

Gerald Anderson wades through floodwaters to help rescue a stranded family, including a child, in Quezon City in July 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Even if he had done it himself during his flood rescue efforts in the past, actor Gerald Anderson discourages people to wade through flood waters.

Gerald's name trended on social media during the onslaught of the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Typhoon "Carina" last July.

The actor said that it is dangerous to step into flood waters during the announcement of his upcoming project "Nobody" held last Wednesday, August 28, in ABS-CBN.

Asked what gives him confidence in helping people, Gerald's answer revealed his thoughts on the health risks involved in rescue operations.

"Nu'ng nag-trending 'yung video, I said I don't want to inspire people para lumangoy sa baha dahil napaka-delikado talaga. Hindi ko 'yan ini-encourage," the actor said.

He shared that he been a swimmer since he was a child, and he even did trainings for it.

Gerald listed safer ways to help people during flooding.

"Pwede kayo mag-donate, pwede kayo pumunta sa mga shelters. Ang daming paraan para tumulong e, pero hindi ko ini-encourage na lumangoy sa baha dahil ang dami naming sugat na nakuha, ang daming nangyari, di ba?" he said.

The actor even asked his followers where he could buy Doxycyline, a drug for leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis is a blood infection caused by a bacteria spread by rodents or rats. Its known complications are bleeding in the lungs, meningitis and kidney failure.

Gerald said he was touched by those who asked for his wellbeing after he braved the floods and by those who donated him the medicine.

"I'm so touched by everybody who messaged me. May mga nag-donate sa akin ng mga gamot kasi naubusan ng gamot sa mga drugstores. It makes everything worth it," the actor said.

