Gerald Anderson gets candid about getting into politics, using celebrity influence for good

Gerald Anderson faces the press at the show announcement for his newest project 'Nobody' held in ABS-CBN on August 29, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Gerald Anderson is aware of the power his celebrity status wields when it comes to social awareness and advocacies.

The actor recently trended when he was seen in videos and captured in photos lending a helping hand to stranded people during the onslaught of Habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina last July.

Gerald faced the press at the special announcement of his upcoming project "Nobody" held in ABS-CBN on Wednesday, August 28.

The actor was asked if he considers himself a hero since he was seen helping people in times of their need.

"Of course not, " he vehemently said.

The actor stressed that there are real-life heroes, ordinary people whose lives will be the subject of this upcoming show that will be produced by JRB Creative Production.

The actor has read comments about his good deeds. Some of these comments said Gerald can join politics since he is a "hero."

But for the actor, he is okay with remaining a celebrity since he is still able to help people in need and champion the causes he is passionate about.

"Okay na ako sa ganito because I still have the opportunity para makatulong sa iba. That's also isa sa mga motivations ko to work harder, to maintain, keep my celebrity status kasi ang laking tulong niya talaga. As much as possible ginagamit ko sa tama," he said.

Gerald admitted that he has met friends who are politicians and even met some in positions of power due to his line of work and while working on his advocacies. He agreed that politicians do hold power.

"'Yung power talaga is there. If gusto mo talaga tumulong at mas impactful, andoon 'yung power talaga, andoon 'yung opportunities. But, ang swerte ko lang talaga dahil sa pagiging celebrity ko, andoon din 'yung power, andoon din 'yung influence. Ginagamit ko lang sa tama," Gerald said.

He added that a plus point in being a celebrity is that he can put it to good use, citing his recent Typhoon Carina efforts.

"Tingnan mo, kung hindi ako artista, sa tingin mo, magtre-trending 'yung ginawa ko? Hindi, 'di ba? Kasi maraming gumagawa niyan. Nagkataon artista ako, napicturan, na-videohan. So, but that also inspired so many other people, 'di ba? Ganon lang. Ganon lang 'yung tinitingnan kong influence ko ngayon," he said.

