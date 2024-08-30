^

Entertainment

Gerald Anderson gets candid about getting into politics, using celebrity influence for good

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 2:38pm
Gerald Anderson gets candid about getting into politics, using celebrity influence for good
Gerald Anderson faces the press at the show announcement for his newest project 'Nobody' held in ABS-CBN on August 29, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Gerald Anderson is aware of the power his celebrity status wields when it comes to social awareness and advocacies.

The actor recently trended when he was seen in videos and captured in photos lending a helping hand to stranded people during the onslaught of Habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina last July. 

Gerald faced the press at the special announcement of his upcoming project "Nobody" held in ABS-CBN on Wednesday, August 28.

The actor was asked if he considers himself a hero since he was seen helping people in times of their need. 

"Of course not, " he vehemently said. 

The actor stressed that there are real-life heroes, ordinary people whose lives will be the subject of this upcoming show that will be produced by JRB Creative Production. 

The actor has read comments about his good deeds. Some of these comments said Gerald can join politics since he is a "hero." 

But for the actor, he is okay with remaining a celebrity since he is still able to help people in need and champion the causes he is passionate about. 

"Okay na ako sa ganito because I still have the opportunity para makatulong sa iba. That's also isa sa mga motivations ko to work harder, to maintain, keep my celebrity status kasi ang laking tulong niya talaga. As much as possible ginagamit ko sa tama," he said. 

Gerald admitted that he has met friends who are politicians and even met some in positions of power due to his line of work and while working on his advocacies. He agreed that politicians do hold power.

"'Yung power talaga is there. If gusto mo talaga tumulong at mas impactful, andoon 'yung power talaga, andoon 'yung opportunities. But, ang swerte ko lang talaga dahil sa pagiging celebrity ko, andoon din 'yung power, andoon din 'yung influence. Ginagamit ko lang sa tama," Gerald said. 

He added that a plus point in being a celebrity is that he can put it to good use, citing his recent Typhoon Carina efforts. 

"Tingnan mo, kung hindi ako artista, sa tingin mo, magtre-trending 'yung ginawa ko? Hindi, 'di ba? Kasi maraming gumagawa niyan. Nagkataon artista ako, napicturan, na-videohan. So, but that also inspired so many other people, 'di ba? Ganon lang. Ganon lang 'yung tinitingnan kong influence ko ngayon," he said. 

RELATED: Gerald Anderson commits to becoming a real-life hero

vuukle comment

GERALD ANDERSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cristy Fermin says cyber libel complaint from Alex, Toni Gonzaga's mom junked

Cristy Fermin says cyber libel complaint from Alex, Toni Gonzaga's mom junked

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that Toni and Alex Gonzaga's mom Pinty also filed a cyber libel complaint...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ghouls, Gotham and Gaga as Venice film festival opens

Ghouls, Gotham and Gaga as Venice film festival opens

1 day ago
The Venice Film Festival kicks off Wednesday with a devilish debut of Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” sequel...
Entertainment
fbtw
P-pop girl group G22 on collab with SB19, Sandara

P-pop girl group G22 on collab with SB19, Sandara

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
P-pop girl group G22 is still in awe following their collaboration with SB19 and Sandara Park for the “Acer Day 2024”...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 docu &lsquo;PAGTATAG!&rsquo; gets theatrical release

SB19 docu ‘PAGTATAG!’ gets theatrical release

2 days ago
P-pop kings SB19 held a red-carpet premiere night for their documentary film, “PAGTATAG! THE DOCUMENTARY,” at...
Entertainment
fbtw
EXO&rsquo;s D.O. holds 2-day solo fan con in Manila

EXO’s D.O. holds 2-day solo fan con in Manila

By Anna Clarissa Barlam | 15 hours ago
South Korean star Doh Kyung-soo, better known as D.O. of acclaimed K-pop boy group EXO, will make this weekend “blossom”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kyline Alcantara refuses to answer real score with Kobe Paras

Kyline Alcantara refuses to answer real score with Kobe Paras

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
A video of rumored couple Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras has been viral on different social media sites. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Inigo Pascual brings real-life experiences to Joel Lamangan&rsquo;s &lsquo;Fatherland&rsquo;

Inigo Pascual brings real-life experiences to Joel Lamangan’s ‘Fatherland’

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
After his Hollywood debut in “Monarch,” Inigo Pascual is excited to be working on a new project in the Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Intriguing events continue to unfold in &lsquo;Widows&rsquo; War&rsquo;

Intriguing events continue to unfold in ‘Widows’ War’

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
As the plot thickens, interesting and intriguing events happen.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rabiya Mateo, Jeric Gonzales unfollow each other on Instagram anew

Rabiya Mateo, Jeric Gonzales unfollow each other on Instagram anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Kapuso couple Rabiya Mateo and Jeric Gonzales unfollowed each other on Instag...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales on ABS-CBN comeback: 'Felt like coming back home'

Jericho Rosales on ABS-CBN comeback: 'Felt like coming back home'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Jericho Rosales got his wish for this year as he is set to make his TV comeback via "Lavender Fields." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with