From 'Ondoy' to 'Carina': Gerald Anderson comes to the rescue again

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson, along with other good Samaritans, rescued a stranded family in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City amid the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Carina.

In a video trending on social media, Gerald is seen holding a child as he and others carry out the rescue operation.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Rachelle Joy Kabayao stated that her family had been waiting for three hours when Gerald and the other rescuers arrived.

"Mga 11:00 a.m., nag-ask na sila sa barangay. Kaso hindi nila ma-contact, then tumawag ulit sila. Wala pa daw available na boat. Mga 1:30 p.m. Si Gerald nag-rescue sa kanila," Rachelle said.

Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson, tumulong para ilikas ang ilang natrap na residente sa Quezon City. #CarinaPH



pic.twitter.com/ohACiN27AY — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) July 24, 2024

It will be recalled that in September 2009, Gerald was also involved in rescuing victims of Typhoon Ondoy.

Gerald’s neighbor, Dr. Divine Rosales-Murao, shared on Facebook photos of him swimming through the flooded streets of their village, Vista Real Classica in Quezon City, to check on his neighbors.

"Gerald tried to check on us since he knows and he saw I have three small kids with me, plus the house staff. The whole ground floor of our house was affected by the water. We told him we are still okay, and the second time he went back to us there, he was with Cesar Montano and Bayani Agbayani, plus others. We were telling Gerald if they can check on Queensland Street because my brother is there and we cannot go through that street anymore," Dr. Divine tells Cosmo.ph

"Gerald and his brother did their best to check how they can pass through the raging waters—using ropes and all—to see other neighbors who need help," she added.

