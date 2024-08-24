^

Health And Family

'Welcome Jack Blues Bieber': Justin, Hailey Bieber welcome 1st baby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 12:07pm
Justin and Hailey Bieber (right). Left photo shows the foot of the couple's newborn baby as seen on Justin's Instagram post on August 24, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Justin and Hailey Bieber are now parents! 

The couple welcomed their first child named Jack Blues as Justin announced his birth on Instagram earlier today. 

"Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber," the "Baby" hit maker wrote on Instagram. 

Justin and Hailey wed in September 2018 two months after they got engaged. 

They announced that they were expecting their first child together last May. 

HAILEY BALDWIN-BIEBER

JUSTIN BIEBER
