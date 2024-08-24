'Welcome Jack Blues Bieber': Justin, Hailey Bieber welcome 1st baby
August 24, 2024 | 12:07pm
MANILA, Philippines — Justin and Hailey Bieber are now parents!
The couple welcomed their first child named Jack Blues as Justin announced his birth on Instagram earlier today.
"Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber," the "Baby" hit maker wrote on Instagram.
Justin and Hailey wed in September 2018 two months after they got engaged.
They announced that they were expecting their first child together last May.
