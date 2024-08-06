Gym with bowling, billiards opens in Estancia

The company's head of sales Rouel Garcia said that Estancia is a perfect place to open their new branch

MANILA, Philippines — Gym buffs and other hobbyist have a new go-to place in Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

Surge Fitness and Lifestyle opened its new branch in the mall, aiming to become a one-stop shop for healthy lifestyle.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the opening, the company's head of sales Rouel Garcia said that Estancia is a perfect place to open their new branch.

“We chose Estancia perhaps for the location. As you can see, napapaligiran tayo ng tao. Maraming tao dito, maraming nagsho-shopping and everything,” Garcia said.

“It fits talaga 'yung lifestyle ng mga tao. So pwede silang habang nagsho-shopping 'yung kanilang anak pwede mag-workout dito sa Surge Jr. 'Yung mga nag-office naman pwede nilang ituloy dito ang trabaho kasi meron tayong co-working space and of course, hindi mawawala 'yung gym natin para d'on sa mga gustong mag-workout talaga. I think Estancia is a perfect place talaga.

“Gusto naming ipaalam sa lahat na ang Surge ay more than a gym. It's more of a lifestyle. It's your second home.”

Recently, the company also opened their Fairview branch.

Marketing head Mark Chuidian told Philstar.com that their goal is to teach the general public on the importance of healthy living.

"Our focus is to reach the general public. Traditionally ang gym, 'pag sinabi mong gym, you're talking about weights and treadmills and stuff like, e mayroon kaming lifestyle. So what we're doing is we're trying to reach the general public, sort of our advocacy,” he said.

“We're trying to reach the general public so that we can advocate to them the value of a holistic fitness not just for your body but for your mind, your emotions, your personality, basically.

"Kaya do'n pumapasok 'yung other amenities and facilities namin. Which means we're reaching out to non-fitness enthusiasts, the mommies, the daddies, the grandfathers, the young children, college kids to start getting fit. Part of the reason why it's fitness lifestyle kasi it's not just 'yong, we're offering lifestyle amenities, but we're also catering to your lifestyle.”

