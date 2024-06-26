New lifestyle hub with co-working space opens in Fairview

Marketing head Mark Chuidian said that their goal is to reach the general public on the importance of healthy living.

MANILA, Philippines — Surge Fitness and Lifestyle opened its new branch in Fairview, Quezon City, recently giving Manila Northerners an experience of a one-stop shop for lifestyle.

In an interview with Philstar.com, marketing head Mark Chuidian said that their goal is to teach the general public on the importance of healthy living.

“Our focus is to reach the general public. Traditionally ang gym, 'pag sinabi mong gym, you're talking about weights and treadmills and stuff like, e mayroon kaming lifestyle. So what we're doing is we're trying to reach the general public, sort of our advocacy, parang gan'on,” he said.

“We're trying to reach the general public so that we can advocate to them the value of a holistic fitness not just for your body but for your mind, your emotions, your personality, basically.

“Kaya do'n pumapasok 'yung other amenities and facilities namin. Which means we're reaching out to non-fitness enthusiasts, the mommies, the daddies, the grandfathers, the young children, college kids to start getting fit. Part of the reason why it's fitness lifestyle kasi it's not just 'yong, we're offering lifestyle amenities, but we're also catering to your lifestyle.”

Chuidian emphasized that the brand has a lot to offer for their members.

“What's in a gym? Basically exercise equipment, more weights, takbo. There's so many things for the body basically to become stronger, more resilient for health benefits basically, obviously, like many gyms. So 'yon ang pinaka-core ng (brand). Basically, the lifestyle aspect. The equipment that caters to fun and leisure and lifestyle. Like for example, we have Surge Jr. for kids. It's basically a, like a group exercise class. The the room is designed for kids with equipment for kids, coaches for kids,” he said.

“Then we have a billiard table, which is uncommon for a gym. We have one with a bowling alley another one with a basketball court. And then all of clubs have sauna, steam room for relaxation, massage chair, and then we have Tasty Habit which is a cafe that's connected outside of our club. So it's not just the gym for exercising, building your muscles. It's a place where you can have that plus a lot of fun. May co-working space pa.”

RELATED: Cheska Kramer proud of well-rounded children excelling in behavior, academics, sports