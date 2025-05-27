How Catriona Gray deals with ‘chronic pain’ for ‘over half my life’

MANILA, Philippines — Looks, success, travels — that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray seems to have it all is not surprising; but that she is able to have done all these with a literal burden on her back is more remarkable.

At a recent launch of Ogawa’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered massage chairs, Catriona opened up about dealing with Scoliosis since her teens and how she does not let it get into the way of her dreams.

“I have a condition called Scoliosis, so chronic back pain is something that I have known very well since the age of 12, so that's more than half of my life,” she shared.

According to her, she is able to manage her condition by observing a self-care routine.

“I really try to stick to a routine. My routine looks like I try to go to sleep at the same time every night. I know that's not possible all the time, but as much as possible, even when I travel, even when I'm jet lagged or I have late events, I try to get back into that rhythm and also I really need to find ways to move and mobilize my body,” she said.

“And so being in heels all day, being on the go every day, like I really feel the effect of that in my body physically, and so being able to carve out time to use my Ogawa chair allows me not only to mentally just take a little break… I feel like I'm in my own little zone, like it's a ‘Do not disturb’ zone, and also I really get to relax and soothe those aching muscles that I have, which chronically give me quite, you know, the bother, but with my Ogawa chair I've noticed a significant change to just how I feel and also I'm carving out that time for myself, so even mentally I feel recharged.” — Video by Anjilica Andaya

