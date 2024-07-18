Heart Evangelista joins Josh, Bimby in praying for Kris Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — A viral video is circulating of socialite-artist Heart Evangelista joining the sons of host-actress Kris Aquino, Josh and Bimby, in a prayer for the "Queen of All Media."

A fan page for Kris posted a video of Josh leading a prayer for his mother, accompanied by Heart, Bimby, and fashion designer Michael Leyva, a friend of both Heart and Kris.

The four even sang the church song "Si Kristo ay Gunitain" as popularized by Bukas Palad Music Ministry.

Fans of both Heart and Kris — who starred together in the 2004 show "Hiram" — commented prayers and well wishes for Kris, who is currently in the United States seeking treatment for several autoimmune diseases.

Last week, Josh and Bimby met up with First Lady Liza Marcos to thank her for helping with their travel arrangements, an interaction that also went viral.

"I think it was a very fine gesture on the part of the Aquino family. I think it was — it sort of I suppose put a little more — how do you say — personal, a human interaction between our families," said President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

As of writing, Josh and Bimby have already flown back to the United States to be with their mother.

Kris recently revealed that she is seeing a doctor based in Makati, reiterating there was no overlap between him and Batangas vice governor Mark Leviste.

