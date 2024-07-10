Marcos explains Kris Aquino's sons' visit to First Lady Liza

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos shared a photo with the sons of Kris Aquino, Josh and Bimby, on July 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. revealed that Kris Aquino's sons Josh and Bimby visited First Lady Liza Marcos yesterday to thank her for helping with their travel arrangements.

In an interview with the media, Marcos said the visit of Aquino's sons was a very fine gesture.

“I think it was just to help them for their travel arrangements. So, tumulong si First Lady at ‘yun lang. Sabi lang magpapasalamat sila," he said.

“And so — I think it was a very fine gesture on the part of the Aquino family. I think it was — it sort of I suppose put a little more — how do you say — personal, a human interaction between our families,” he added.

Marcos also said that his wife is Josh and Bimby's aunt.

“But what the reports did not say is that Liza is their aunt. Dahil ang kanyang auntie ay napangasawa si Don Pepe, the eldest brother of Cory,” he said.

“So, they are related. Kaya’t hindi naman nakakapagtaka, kilalang kilala niya si — kilalang kilala niya ‘yung mga pamangkin niya very well. So, that... And so, they came at nagbiyahe sila, bumalik, may dalang pasalubong," he added.

