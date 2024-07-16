Priscilla Meirelles touches on marriage issues with John Estrada

MANILA, Philippines — Model-host Priscilla Meireles addressed a little further her current marital issues with actor John Estrada.

The celebrity couple admitted to having a rocky relationship last year, but managed to get through it.

But the matter was raised once more after John posted photos in Boracay and Priscilla commented who he was with in the tropical destination.

Priscilla went on Facebook Live after a trip to a mall in Brazil and began shouting out to followers who were watching her livestream.

She read out one user who commented, "Idol, may new naman ba si John? Grabe naman, napakaganda mo," to which she laughed at.

"Ay nako po, ganyan talaga ang buhay. Eh wala naman eh, wala anuman, ganu'n talaga," Priscilla said as she entered an elevator, where the stream went choppy a bit due to the connection. "Ano nangyari? Respeto lang gusto ko hingiin."

The model-host laughed off one comment that said John's name was trending in the Philippines, then later read out a comment saying her and John should file for divorce.

"Wala pang divorce sa Pilipinas 'di ba? Paano tayo? Joke! Joke lang guys," Priscilla quipped, reiterating her call for respect on the issue.

Priscilla then explained that her reason being back in Brazil until next month was to be with family and to have time for herself "to think about life and plan the future."

"Sa lahat ng nasa Pilipinas, I just want to remind you all to always be kind. We don't know the battles of others or what they're going through," Priscilla said. "We should always remember that respect is the most important thing — respect sa tao, sa family, sa bansa — even more than love."

She also mentioned "taking herself out of the situation" would help her assess with a clearer mind, assuring others that everything seen on social media is not often reality, but her kind nature has its limits.

Commenting on John's Instagram posts remain off ever since Priscilla's name drop on his Boracay post.

