'Sinong kasama ni Rigor?': Priscilla Meirelles hints at John Estrada's alleged Boracay companion

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Estrada turned off his Instagram's comments section after his wife Priscilla Meirelles commented who he allegedly was with in Boracay.

John posted photos on Instagram, captioning one post with "What an awesome place."

An Instagram user then commented, "Sino kasama mo Rigoooor? Si Lena or Marites?," referring to John's character, Rigor, in "Batang Quiapo."

"Si @ Lily Hallman_" Priscilla commented.

"Looking very divorced Mr. Estrada," she added in another comment.

Screenshot by Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Screenshot of Priscilla's comments in John's Instagram post

Last May, Priscilla opened up about the rumored rocky romance with John last year.

In her interview with "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Priscilla admitted that they went through a rough patch last year, but she learned a lot from it.

“Unang-una, ang dami kong natutunan tungkol sa akin, sa sarili ko. Kasi very light akong tao, I’m very easy-going. And darating sa panahon na ang lahat ng tao may limit," she said.

"Dumating ako sa limit, kailangan ko sabihin ‘yung isang bagay para naiintindihan ng kabilang side na tama na. Nangyari siya, and natutunan ko diyan, at the end of the day, ‘yung pinakaimportanteng bagay sa buhay natin is peace of mind," she added.