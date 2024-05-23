Priscilla Meirelles blends Brazilian-Pinoy beliefs in raising daughter with John Estrada

Every mother wants only the best for her child. The same goes true for Priscilla Meirelles who is raising her and husband John Estrada’s daughter Anechka in the best way she knows how.

Anechka is a Russian name that Priscilla chose for their now 12-year-old daughter because she wanted a Christian name with a Bible meaning equivalent to grace. “She’s really a grace coming to my life,” declared Priscilla when she recently sat down for “The Talk” segment of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

As a mom, her focus is instilling in Anechka some of the traits that she believes are primarily important as an individual.

“You know, John is a very good provider. He’s an amazing dad but when it comes to raising our child, ako talaga ‘yung nakatutok kay Anechka. I want her to grow up as a God-fearing, intelligent and confident woman. So, I instilled in her the things that I believe are the most valuable aspects of life, of course, including respect for parents and being family-oriented.”

“I’ve been living in the Philippines for so long that I’ve already combined my beliefs from Brazil with positive traits that I’ve seen here. You know, I’m not fully Brazilian anymore. Medyo Pinay na ako, so pinag-halo-halo ko kasi sobrang na-appreciate ko yung Filipinos (na) very close as a family. I really like the closeness,” added the former beauty queen who also stressed the importance of building a strong childhood foundation.

“I told her that it’s very important that her foundation is strong and that she surrounds herself with good people, and knows what is valuable in life. Whatever happens in her life or career is just a consequence of her hard work, so it means that if you persevere and really work hard, darating at darating ‘yan. But I just wanted her to be a good person first.”

When people think of disciplining the kids, their thoughts often turn to punishment. But discipline, Priscilla agreed, is often more effective when it’s positive. She described herself as a not-so-strict mom as she allows her daughter to do things her way yet calls her daughter’s attention when she feels something is not right.

“‘Pag hindi pasado sa akin, sasabihin ko sa kanya but always with loving words. I don’t spank her, I just talk to her. I apply reverse psychology most of the time like I would tell her what happened to me or my sibling before and then I would ask her what she’s going to do if she were in that situation.”

She, too, maintains a close relationship with John’s children with ex-wife Janice de Belen namely, Inah, Moira, Kaila, and Yuan.

“I’m very close with the kids. They call me ‘Ate’ and they are so sweet that every time I go through trials, they’re always there for me; they reach out and I appreciate that. They know no matter what, whenever they need someone to talk to, I’m just here. I’m just a phone call or a text away,” Priscilla narrated.

It’s no secret that Priscilla and John went through a rough patch in their marriage last year and the former revealed that she learned a lot about herself because of that.

“I’m very easygoing but all of us have limits and I reached mine. Sa nangyari, ang natutunan ko ay, at the end of the day, the most important thing in life is peace of mind because without it, you cannot function well, you cannot be happy,” she said.

Moreover, Priscilla emphasized that she will fight for her husband and their marriage as long as she feels that it’s “worth it.” John, in turn, promised to do his best after they ironed things out.

“He told me that ‘I’m with you and I’m here for the long haul. Please trust me and I’ll do my best.’I believe that he’ll do his best and again, Tito Boy, we’re having a great time and I’m not taking anything that I can’t. Of course, tao lang tayo. I’m in a situation right now – we’re still married.”

“He knows that I’ve reached my limit so whatever happens from this point on, it’s on him. I’ve done my part,” she shared

Priscilla didn’t forget to mention how she appreciated Janice for her effort in reaching out to her in the midst of her “trying” times although they do not have a close relationship.

“When it comes to Miss Janice, never kami naging close pero na-appreciate ko siya ng sobra kasi actually last year, nag-reach out siya sa akin — and I hope it’s okay to share,” she revealed.

Priscilla continued, “Woman-to-woman, she’s very kind and I appreciate that because we’re never close. We did work once together before but of course, I’m married to her ex. Although I’m not the reason why they separated — let’s make that very clear. ‘Pag-pasok ko sa buhay ni John many years (ago), they were already annulled.”

“Woman-to-woman, I think she can feel me, and she understands where I’m coming from. And I think she appreciates the fact that I’m good to her kids and they love me and I love them.”

I told Priscilla that it means a lot when someone reaches out to a person who is going through trying times and she agreed by saying that Janice’s gesture reflected her good character. “I admire her for that and I thank her. She’s a wonderful person,” she added.

What is her piece of advice to women whose partners are still being chased by other women?

“To a wife, you need to tell your partner what you feel. Don’t keep it to yourself, if you feel different. You have to let it out because sometimes, bilang babae, we try to cover up, we try to fix things our own way. But at the end of the day, dalawa kayo — it takes two to tango — so if you don’t voice out what you like (to say), then the situation won’t be fixed. Mag-usap kayo and if you don’t agree, you know life is short, so move on,” stated Priscilla.