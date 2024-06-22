Dani Barretto pregnant with 2nd child, a baby boy

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and entrepreneur Dani Barretto is expecting her second child with husband Xavi Panlilio after their four-year-old daughter Millie.

Dani announced her pregnancy on social media by posting images of her in a white dress showing off her baby bump.

"Growing a love too beautiful for words. Hello Baby #2! We can’t wait to meet you," Dani wrote in the post's caption.

In separate posts, Dani and Xavi confirmed the child would be a boy, with the former saying, "To our Millie girl and our son, I’m yours forever."

"I can hardly wait to see you both come of age, my beautiful girl and my beautiful boy," Xavi wrote in his own post. "A love for three is something special and new. We will always make life perfect for our two."

Among those who congratulated the couple were Gerald Anderson, Kaila Estrada, Bela Padilla, Iza Calzado, Rayver Cruz, Cheska Kramer, Isabel Ol-Prats, Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, and former vice president Leni Robredo

Dani's siblings, Claudia, Julia and Leon, also shared their excitement, even reposting on their own social media accounts.

Dani and Xavi tied the knot in April 2019 after two years of dating, and Millie was born in September of the same year.

RELATED: Dani Barretto says daughter Millie not autistic, took therapy sessions