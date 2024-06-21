Cheska Kramer proud of well-rounded children excelling in behavior, academics, sports

Team Kramer on vacation: Doug and Cheska Kramer with their children Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin as seen on Cheska' Instagram post on June 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Cheska Garcia-Kramer and Doug Kramer's children enjoy sports and the arts as seen on the celebrity couple's Instagram accounts.

The formerly active actress said that it was intentional parenting on her and the cager's side.

Philstar.com was able to talk to Cheska for a few minutes after she recently graced the launch of probiotic brand Erceflora's two new variants, Gut Defense and Gut Restore.

"We've been busy raising the kids, especially because all of my kids are into sports," Cheska told Philstar.com.

Cheska and Doug are parents to Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin. On their Instagram posts, their three children's interests can be seen.

Eldest Kendra, who recently turned 15, is into swimming. She is also a favorite among pageant fans due to her striking resemblance to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Scarlett, 13, plays the violin and tries her hand on tennis.

Youngest Gavin, 11, takes after his popular cager father. He's into the sport that made his father a popular figure in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

"Doug and I, talagang naghahati kami ng time when it comes to who's gonna watch if it's Kendra's, Scarlett's or Gavin's [games]," she said.

Cheska said she is happy that her kids are not just good in their academics, but as well as in sports.

"We've been really busy being intentional, that you know, our kids become all-around kids, not just good in academics, but also good in sports and also good in music and other things that you know, they also wanna try out and be good at," she said.

Apart from it, Cheska is relieved to have raised their three children right. She said that it has mostly been a breeze to raise them because they were generally well-behaved.

"I don't know what it means to have a headache with my children, honestly, honestly.

"I pray that they stay that way and I always talk to my kids. Sana lagi kayong maging mabait. Like the way that you are now," she added.

