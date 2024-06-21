Pauleen Luna shares life with new baby, explains why Mochi is last baby with Vic Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Pauleen Luna-Sotto does not want to try to have a baby boy with husband Vic Sotto anymore.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch party of footwear label Mini Melissa, Pauleen said that while it is her dream to have a big family, Mochi, her baby number two with Vic born last January, would be their last child.

“I've always wanted to have a big family. I've always wanted to have another girl. So it's fun that I now have two girls. This is my last baby kasi kaya kahit mahirap, ineenjoy ko sya,” she declared.

Since Mochi is their last baby, Pauleen makes sure to enjoy every moment with her “bunso.”

“That's why I'm enjoying, I'm never going to be able to do this again. There’s no round three, so I'm just really enjoying everything,” she said.

When asked how Vic adjusted to having a new baby in the family, Pauleen said: “Okay naman. ‘Pag ganyan kasi kaliit, hindi pa n’ya gaanong ginigigil. Kasi natatakot s’ya – she’s too small, fragile.”

According to her, she takes care of the kids more so Vic can focus on his job as the family’s breadwinner.

“’Di ko naman kasi s’ya binibigyan ng problema. I’m the one who goes to the baby. I feed her. So hindi ko s’ya pinupuyat. Wala naman s’yang masyadong adjustment.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya