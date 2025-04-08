High blood pressure due to work stress: Symptoms, prevention, treatment

MANILA, Philippines — Yes, according to Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), one of the leading hospitals in the Philippines, stress at work has a lot to do with heightened blood pressure.

Filipinos are known to take their work very seriously, stopping at nothing to get their jobs done the best way they can. Hardworking, dependable, resilient, and resourceful. Those are the four words that can be used to describe Filipinos on the job. Now, according to MakatiMed's 2021 report, there is a fifth word that best describes Filipinos at work — stressed. The Gallup report says that Filipino workers are the most stressed in Southeast Asia.

And stress is likely to drive your blood pressure up. The link between stress and high blood pressure is real. It is alright to be occasionally pressured at work, because it motivates you to overcome challenges or go above and beyond your limits. But when the stress becomes chronic—meaning, it’s brought about daily by a demanding profession or terror boss — it can have detrimental effects on your health.

“You know you’re stressed because you can feel it,” said doctor Ramon Francisco of the Department of Cardiology, of MakatiMed. “Headaches, nausea, upset stomach, and pain and stiffness in the neck are all typical symptoms of stress.”

There are also signs of stress that tend to go unnoticed until it’s too late.

“High blood pressure is known as the ‘silent killer’ because it often poses no symptoms. You’ll only know you have high blood pressure when you have your blood pressure taken — or when you suffer a heart attack or stroke,” explains Dr. Francisco.

Stress is one of the factors as it pushes the body to release hormones that make your heart beat faster and elevate your blood pressure, added Dr. Francisco. “Stress can also lead you to pick up unhealthy habits like smoking, drinking alcohol, stress-eating unhealthy food, and living sedentarily that can make you develop high blood pressure.”

He suggested maintaining healthy blood pressure levels with these ideas for managing a stressful work environment.

Go exercise

Take a walk during your lunch break or form a running club with colleagues and train regularly so you can join a 5K, suggested Dr. Francisco.

He also suggested indulging in yoga: “Yoga, with its slow and gentle movements, is a good way to unwind from a hectic day. Even standing up and pacing around the office for a few minutes is enough to shake off some tension.”

Eat well

Replace chips and soda with healthier alternatives like water, peanuts, or fresh fruit.

“Try joining health challenges like Meatless Mondays, which is a global campaign to reduce intake of meat for the sake of health and the planet,” said Dr. Francisco. “Little changes in your diet can have a big impact on your weight, on the numbers on the blood pressure machine, and on your next blood test.”

Get enough sleep

Sure, binging on the latest K-drama counts as destressing, but nothing beats getting quality sleep.

“You’ll reap more rewards by sleeping for the recommended 7 to 9 hours,” reminded Dr. Francisco. “When you sleep, your heart rate and blood pressure slow down, and your brain rids itself of unnecessary information while storing new ones. Sleep is also the time when the body repairs muscles and regenerates skin cells, making you think sharper and getting you ready to face another tough day ahead.”

“Sometimes, it’s all about mindset. If work is toxic and has begun to affect you physically, mentally, and emotionally, consider leaving. No job is more important than your health and wellbeing,” stated Dr. Francisco. “If you can accept the work situation for what it is, just focus on doing your best and on being positive, helpful, and kind. That attitude will not only reduce your stress (and your blood pressure), it will also create a lighter, more pleasant, and hopefully, less stressful work environment.”