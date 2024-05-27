Angel Aquino, a stage mom?

MANILA, Philippines — This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial showcasing sustainable clothing and accessories.

With regard to her daughter’s burgeoning acting career, how protective is Angel of Iana?

“I would always ask her, ‘Mommy, is this project OK’? I would tell her who the director is, who the production house is, and then she'd say, ‘They’re OK. I worked with him. Yeah, he's OK.’ Like that. And then, with roles, I’d ask if I can do it. She'll say yes. Or, Iana, not yet. That kind of guidance,” a grateful Iana said.

“But she watches all the films I did,” Iana added.

Is she your fiercest critic?

“She’s the critic that, you know, I’m scared. But I get so little from her. Because it's like, she says so little. That's why she's scary. Because she's the only one [I’d like] to say things like: Please tell me more!”

Angel joined in: “No, but when I'm happy with her work, I really tell her.”

“She has her favorites. She attends everything,” a proud Iana said.

Growing up, did Iana have any favorite role or performance of her mom?

“Magkaribal," she replied.

In "Magkaribal," the campy TV drama series that ran in ABS-CBN in 2010, Angel played Vera Cruz, a fashion model and fashion designer. She served as the glamorous villain against Bea Alonzo and Gretchen Barretto.

“But they did not grow up watching stuff that I did. I’m a bit shy when they are watching me. So I don't usually take them with me to film showings,” Angel explained. “Because I get conscious when I know that my family is watching. Because I get shy. It's like, oh, they are watching me. And I, you know, I’m meron ding roles that I wasn’t, that I wasn't so proud of.”

How about the antagonistic roles?

“Ay, maganda ‘yun. I mean, I enjoy doing those things,” Angel said. — Photo by EC Toledo

Produced by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Assisted by Kathleen A. Llemit

Shot on location at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, Novotel Tower, Coronado Street, Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong 1550 Metro Manila

Hair by Earl D.C. Bracamonte; Skincare by Y.O.U. Beauty; Makeup by Lala Flores, Nicole Goyena using barenbliss