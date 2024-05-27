Angel Aquino shares her true heritage; reacts to IMDB profile

MANILA, Philippines — This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial showcasing sustainable clothing and accessories.

She’s not only one of the most beautiful Filipinas but also one of the finest actresses of the Philippines. She’s highly visible on the small and big screens as well as on fashion magazines, runways and commercials.

But does Angel Aquino Google herself?

“No,” came the bemused reply with more than a hint of humility.

“But before, somebody asked me to check, ‘Oh, you have an IMDB [Internet Movie Database profile]. Of course, if it's accurate, it's a big deal. So I looked at it. It’s OK,” Angel said. “It’s just amazing how it knows. It knows everything you've done. I was surprised, as in, even the short films!”

Aquino is not like any other actress of her acclaimed caliber. She feels no need for affirmation from the Internet, though she wonders how the websites know the information that they upload and who the contributors are.

Does she know of any misinformation or misconception about her that’s on the Web?

“I actually wouldn't know. There was just one that I, kasi nga hindi ko tinitignan, but there was one na sabi nila, ‘Taga Dumaguete ka pala?’ Kasi ‘yun ang sabi sa, I don't know kung Wikipedia ‘yun, or IMDB,” Angel recalled.

Angelita Grace Velasquez Aquino was actually born in Surigao del Sur on February 7, 1973. This information was posted on her Wikipedia entry.

“Nag-aral lang ako sa Baguio. And both my daughters [Iana and Thea] were born in Baguio. I was born in Surigao. I grew up in Marikina. And I went to college in Baguio,” Angel clarified. “It was my mother who grew up in Surigao.” — Photo by EC Toledo; video by Anjilica Andaya

---

Produced by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Assisted by Kathleen A. Llemit

Shot on location at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, Novotel Tower, Coronado Street, Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong 1550 Metro Manila

Hair by Earl D.C. Bracamonte; Skincare by Y.O.U. Beauty; Makeup by Lala Flores, Nicole Goyena using barenbliss