Iana Bernardez on entering showbiz, mom Angel Aquino's influence

MANILA, Philippines — This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring the talented mother-daughter thespians Angel Aquino and Iana Bernardez.

They sat down for an interview before they were photographed for a fashion editorial showcasing sustainable clothing and accessories.

Slowly but steadily, Iana is emerging from the shadows of her acclaimed mom, Angel. The 30-year-old actress, talent coordinator and producer is carving an identity for herself.

Was her mom a big influence on her decision to enter show business?

“Yes and no. Yes, because she was the one who got me into watching movies, watching TV, and then, I would always ask what the role of a producer is. I never was into performing because I was shy,” Iana laughingly recalled.

“She was reluctant,” Angel interjected.

In high school, Iana joined the glee club though. That was the extent of her experience as a performer.

“But always in the group, never solo. And then, eventually I got into film as staff. So, one film, one of the first films I did was as a talent coordinator, because interested ako sa behind the scenes. I was always wondering about line producers, ano ginagawa nila, ganyan."

And because she was shy, Iana was more comfortable working as a talent coordinator and as a production assistant. In one of the films she was working on, "Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus" (2018), a character’s peg was a young Angel Aquino.

“So, jokingly, I said to the director, Dwein Baltazar: Direk, lalayo pa ba tayo?”

Iana nabbed the role. She eventually won the Cinema One Originals best supporting actress award in 2019.

Because she used Bernardez and not Aquino, the film crew was blissfully unaware that she was Angel Aquino’s daughter.

“Parang always in hindsight, [people would say] Kamukha mo si ganyan. Ah, nanay mo pala, anak ka pala.” — Photo by EC Toledo; video by Anjilica Andaya

