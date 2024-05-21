Heart Evangelista proud wife to Senate President Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelistar during the oath-taking ceremony of Senate President Chiz Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista is one proud wife to Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero after he became the Senate President yesterday.

In her Instgram account, Heart posted photos of Chiz's oath-taking.

"Mr Senate President @escuderochiz," Heart captioned her post.

"I am so proud of you," she added.

Chiz took his oath as the new Senate president yesterday minutes after Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri resigned from the position.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano nominated Chiz and received no objections from the 24-member chamber.

