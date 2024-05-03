Camille Prats attends purity ball with son Nate: 'To stay pure until he finds the one'

MANILA, Philippines — Camille Prats is "grateful" for her son Nate's decision to remain pure until he ties the knot as both of them recently attended a purity ball.

Camille posted their photos from the ceremony on her Instagram account.

"Grateful for tonight’s meaningful event! We made a vow together as mom and son to stay pure until he finds the one whom he wants to bring to God to spend the rest of his life with," the actress wrote, quipping in Filipino her relief that her eldest is still years from tying the knot.

Nathan turned 16 last January. He is Camille's son with her late husband, Anthony Linsangan, who succumbed to Nasopharyngeal Cancer in 2011.

Camille is currently married to VJ Yambao, with whom she tied the knot in 2017.

The actress continued, "Nate, I pray that God will impress it upon your heart the importance of staying pure in obedience to Him in a world that believes otherwise. As we have learned and experienced, obedience brings… blessings. May your heart be blessed and be aligned to God’s will for your life."

Camille also put Nate's purity ring on him.

A purity ball is a formal ceremony where Christians profess to preserve virginity until marriage.

RELATED: 'Ala-Taken movie': Camille Prats finds phone stolen at Blackpink concert