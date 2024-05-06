^

Technology

D-Link partners with VST ECS to drive innovation, network solutions

Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 10:00am
for D-Link
D-Link partners with VST ECS to drive innovation, network solutions
The agreement was held at Shangri-La at the Fort attended by key representatives from both companies and channel partners.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Networking solutions provider D-Link and IT distributor VST ECS announced their distribution agreement recently. The partnership aims to accelerate innovation across the country.

The agreement was formally announced at a launch event held at Shangri-La at the Fort attended by key representatives from both companies and channel partners.

D-Link Southeast Asia president Jacky Chang emphasized the significance of the partnership for both companies.

“VST ECS’s established distribution network throughout the country is essential to making D-Link’s innovative networking solutions more accessible than ever before,” Chang said. “This expanded reach will allow us to connect with a wider audience and contribute to the advancement of the IT sector in the Philippines.”

VST ECS president Jimmy Go echoed Chang’s sentiment, highlighting the company’s commitment to the partnership.

“We are delighted to add D-Link’s business and home networking solutions to our portfolio,” Go said. “This strategic alliance empowers us and our extensive channel network to capitalize on growing opportunities across various segments. Together, we are confident in delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive connectivity, productivity and profitability.”

D-Link Asean president Jacky Chang presents a plaque of distributorship to VST ECS Philippines president and CEO Jimmy Go.

The event featured a presentation by D-Link Regional Product Director Sam Wong, who provided an overview of the company’s latest offerings, including 5G/4G mobile routers, WIFI 6 routers and Nuclias Cloud solutions.

The presentation aimed to highlight the business opportunities for IT resellers, telecommunications companies and system integrators to leverage D-Link’s technology and deliver high-quality services to clients in the Philippines.

D-Link Philippines country sales manager Nina Diaz and VST-ECS senior product manager for D-Link Edgar Contreras presented the D-Link Registered Partners Program and Incentive Trip, highlighting the value proposition for VST ECS channel partners.

 

To know more about D-Link products, email Edgar Contreras at [email protected].

Editor's Note: This is a press release from D-Link. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom. 

vuukle comment

D-LINK

NETWORK

TELCO

VST ECS PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Microsoft teases lifelike avatar AI tech but gives no release date
April 20, 2024 - 5:57pm

Microsoft teases lifelike avatar AI tech but gives no release date

By Glenn Chapman | April 20, 2024 - 5:57pm
Researchers at Microsoft have revealed a new artificial tool that can create deeply realistic human avatars -- but offered...
Technology
fbtw
'Early-stage' AI begins to make waves at China sex toy expo
April 20, 2024 - 3:04pm

'Early-stage' AI begins to make waves at China sex toy expo

By Rebecca Bailey | April 20, 2024 - 3:04pm
Among the rows of vibrators, rubber torsos and leather harnesses at a Chinese sex toys exhibition in Shanghai this weekend,...
Technology
fbtw
X owner Musk says opposed to US ban of competitor TikTok
April 20, 2024 - 2:10pm

X owner Musk says opposed to US ban of competitor TikTok

April 20, 2024 - 2:10pm
Elon Musk on Friday came out against banning TikTok in the United States, even if it would mean less competition for his social...
Technology
fbtw
Here's how Richard Pines elevated his agency to new heights
April 19, 2024 - 5:00pm

Here's how Richard Pines elevated his agency to new heights

April 19, 2024 - 5:00pm
His solution was designing websites. Selected by Webflow as its brand ambassador, Pines, who is based in San Francisco, extends...
Technology
fbtw
Netflix beats expectations on profit and subscribers
April 19, 2024 - 9:18am

Netflix beats expectations on profit and subscribers

April 19, 2024 - 9:18am
Netflix topped earnings expectations Thursday, reporting that profit and subscriber ranks grew as its heavy bet on a rich...
Technology
fbtw
Telegram boss says messaging app hits 900 million users
April 18, 2024 - 6:23pm

Telegram boss says messaging app hits 900 million users

April 18, 2024 - 6:23pm
The encrypted messaging app Telegram has reached more than 900 million active users and should pass the one-billion mark within...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with