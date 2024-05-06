Say yes to extra budget with Maya Easy Credit

As the No. 1 Digital Bank in the Philippines, Maya has whipped up something special just for you – a virtual credit line that's always there when you need it most.

MANILA, Philippines — Tired of feeling trapped, turning to unlicensed and unregulated lenders as if they're your only option for financial freedom? Fret not! With Maya Easy Credit, we're flipping the script.

It's easy to understand the frustration of scrambling for extra cash when you urgently need it. That's why Maya Easy Credit has been made super convenient—just a few taps on your phone and you'll have an instant budget boost right in your Maya account. Say goodbye to the stressful ordeal of dealing with unlicensed lenders!

With a credit limit of up to P30,000, you can effortlessly use it for various transactions, whether you're scanning any merchant’s QRPh, purchasing load in Shop, or paying online with select merchants, simply by opting for Maya Easy Credit as your payment method at checkout.

Plus, you have the flexibility to transfer your credit limit to your Maya wallet whenever you need to pay bills and more. Remember, you have the option to pay within 30 days to keep your credit refreshed for continued use.

So, how does it work? It's simple, and you can get instant approval too!

Apply: Head over to the Credit dashboard in your Maya App and tap "Apply Now" to see if you’re eligible to access funds of up to P30,000.

Review: Take a moment to review your credit details and set your billing end date.

Accept: Accept the terms and conditions, and you're good to go! Just remember, timely payment is crucial to avoid penalties and keep your credit refreshed for continued use.

Authenticate: Enter your OTP for security, and voila—real-time updates on your application are at your fingertips.

With Maya Easy Credit, managing your finances becomes a breeze, empowering you to take charge of your finances effortlessly. It provides the flexibility and support you need to confidently navigate life's twists and turns.

Just note that Maya Easy Credit is subject to credit evaluation. To access this feature, all you need to do is continue using Maya for your everyday transactions.

For more information about Maya Easy Credit, visit maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Stay updated by following @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Maya. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.