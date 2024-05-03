'Napakalaki ng puso ni Dad': Kristine Hermosa explains why she gets emotional about Vic Sotto

TV host Vic Sotto with his children, their spouses and granchildren (from left) Oyo Boy Sotto, Kristine Hermosa-Sotto, Ondrea Sotto, Tali Sotto, Pauleen Luna-Sotto (carrying their baby Mochi), Danica Sotto-Pingris and Paulina Sotto. Standing at the back in black shirt is cager Marc Pingris.

MANILA, Philippines — Kristine Hermosa has plenty of good words for her father-in-law Vic Sotto.

The Sotto clan was in full force at Vic's milestone birthday celebration last April 20 on "Eat Bulaga." He turned 70 last April 28.

During the birthday greeting segment after most of them sang him a special song, Kristine was teary-eyed and became emotional when she relayed him her message.

"Sinasabi nga nila, because I'm pregnant, maybe it's also one factor pero ever since naman pagdating kay Dad, nagiging emotional lang talaga ako," she said to reporters who visited the set on Vic's birthday bash in TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City.

"Nagiging emotional lang ako every time I wanna say something na medyo personal kay Dad kasi nga, grabe lang talaga siya magmahal.

"Napakalaki ng puso ni Dad para sa lahat ng mga anak niya. Grabe lang talaga siya magmahal and ako bilang hindi naman talaga kadugo, I've witnessed it sa family nila. Kung paano siya magpatawad, 'yun nga, magmahal," she said.

Kristine is married to Vic's son, Oyo Boy. She is currently expecting their sixth child.

She expressed her admiration for Vic, whom she described as patient and generous, qualities she said her husband Oyo takes after his father.

The actress continued, "He just choose to love kahit ano pa ang nararamdaman niya. Isasantabi niya 'yan. Ganyan lang talaga siya.

"Doon ko nakikita kung gaano din pagmamahal sa atin ni God. Sa totoo lang. Nakikita ko sa kanya. Kaya every time na may mga ganyan, speechless na ako. Natutunaw na lang ako sa kabutihan niya," Kristine said.

