Nico Bolzico hires daughter Thylane as his 'professional makeup artist'

MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle personality and entrepreneu Nico Bolzico was in full dad-mode after "hiring" his daughter Thylane to do his makeup.

Nico posted on his Instagram account a video of Thylane (fondly called Tili by Nico and his wife Solenn Heussaff) doing a "No Make Up" make up look, complete with narration.

The two-year-old Thylane was randomly placing cosmetics on her father's face, and Nico would just twitch whenever his daughter would suddenly poke his eye or dab hard with a sponge and brush.

Nevertheless, Nico referred to Thylane as a "professional makeup artist with professional products" — which were actually face paint — with a final look that had blends of blue and pink dashed by glittery specks.

"Great for night dates, they can see you better with the glitters; or for a Sunday brunch, perfectly matched with a colorful dress!" Nico said of his makeup look on the video's caption.

The Argentine entrepreneur ended the video by showing off the final look, and a beaming Thylane fiddling with her tiara.

Nico and Solenn had Thylane on New Year's Day 2020, nearly four years after the couple tied the knot. Solenn announced last July 2022 that they are expecting a second child.

RELATED: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico restart boyfriend rules for baby girl no. 2